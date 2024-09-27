New data management system has been developed for efficient work with information, - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense is unifying mobilization tasks, the implementation of fortification projects, and about 20 other areas of information circulation.

As noted, the department has developed a Data Management Concept, which also sets requirements for information storage formats and managers responsible for these processes.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stanislav Haider noted that the Ministry of Defense creates and manages a large amount of information on a daily basis, which requires a new approach to working with it. And the Concept launched the creation of an integrated, secure and efficient data management system.

"I am convinced that the new data management system will allow us to work more efficiently with large amounts of information. And such an automated process will contribute to the achievement of the strategic goals of the Ministry of Defense and increase the country's defense capability," he added.

The goal of the new data management system

Thus, the Ministry of Defense aims to:

harmonize and integrate various data sources;

ensure their reliability and high quality;

introduce modern analytical tools for analysis and forecasting.

The Ministry of Defense added that the document was prepared following several months of testing the new data management system. The concept also envisages a transition from manual data processing to decision support systems, including the use of artificial intelligence elements.