Russian army will feel consequences of Ukrainian strikes on military depots in October - Estonian intelligence

For the Russian army, the consequences of the destruction of Ukrainian military warehouses on the territory of the Russian Federation will be felt at the front in October.

According to Censor.NET, citing ERR, this was stated by Lieutenant Colonel Janek Kesselmann, Deputy Chief of the Estonian Defense Intelligence Directorate.

Kesselmann said that there was a noticeable decrease in the intensity of attacks by Russian troops: if last week there was an average of 226 attacks per day, this week there was an average of 155 attacks per day.

He noted that this decrease is not yet a consequence of Ukraine's operation last week, i.e. the destruction of warehouses.

According to him, "the effect of this event will probably come within two to three weeks."

Read more: Russian Federation suffered huge losses of ammunition in Toropets, this will affect operations of Russian army - British intelligence

"Since the Russian Federation has lost a fairly significant amount of ammunition intended for the front, it will probably have to prioritize its actions in the coming months," he added.

In addition, Kesselmann emphasized that in this light, it is doubtful whether the Russian troops will have enough resources to drive back Ukrainian units from Russia's Kursk region.

This week, according to the lieutenant colonel, Russia continued its slow advance in the Pokrovsk direction and reached the starting position to surround the town of Selydove.

"If this locality is occupied by the enemy, the supply of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove is likely to be disrupted," he noted.

Read more: India transfers ammunition to Ukraine, despite Moscow’s anger - Reuters

Earlier, Estonian intelligence reported that an attack on a Russian ammunition depot in Toropets, Tver region, destroyed a 2-3 month supply of shells. In particular, 30,000 tons of explosive ammunition were detonated, or 750,000 shells.