Hungary will join "Friends of Peace" platform established by China and Brazil - Szijjártó

Hungary plans to join the "Friends of Peace" initiative, which was founded by China and Brazil with a call to start negotiations as soon as possible to end the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Szijjarto said that the Russian-Ukrainian war was one of the leading topics on the agenda of the UN General Assembly.

"There is a large majority of countries that are in favor of peace, and Hungary is one of them. But few European countries are part of this group," Szijjártó said, adding that countries in the Global South are ‘tired of paying the price for a war thousands of kilometers away,’ and that Western countries are only fueling the war and making decisions that make the situation worse.

Szijjártó said that Hungary would join an initiative set up by China and Brazil to promote their plan to end the war in Ukraine, and that there are already 15 countries participating, including Turkey, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Zambia, and Kenya.

"The initiators of the meeting decided to invite three European countries - us, Hungary, France and Switzerland. The message of this meeting is that the war in Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield. The war in Ukraine can only be ended through negotiations, and the sooner they begin, the more lives can be saved, the lesser the threat of escalation and new destruction," said Peter Szijjarto.

He noted that Hungary welcomes the initiative and is ready to participate in its work.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and Brazil will create a "Friends of Peace" platform to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis".