UK hands out first fine for violation of sanctions against Russia

The British Sanctions Office (OFSI) has fined Integral Concierge Services (ICSL) 15,000 pounds for violating the sanctions regime imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Finance, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

Bloomberg writes that for the first time in its history, OFSI has imposed a financial penalty for violations related to Russia.

It is reported that ICSL provided real estate management services to a sanctioned individual whose assets in the UK are frozen.

The ministry emphasized that ICSL "made or received 26 payments in 2022-2023" despite "knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that the services violated financial sanctions."

The company, the agency added, did not object to the fine and paid it in full.