Trump says he can reach fair peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia: "My point of view has not changed"

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said he shared a common view with President Zelenskyy on the need to end the war in Ukraine and expressed confidence that he could reach a fair agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

He said this in a commentary to Fox News on Friday following a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Well, I have brought into focus a lot, but I think my point of view hasn't changed in terms of we both want to see an end to this (Russia's war against Ukraine - Ed.), and we both want to see a fair deal," Trump said.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that "the deal will be fair, and it will happen at the right time".

The Republican candidate noted that he is now fully immersed in the election campaign, but if he wins the election, he said, an agreement between Ukraine and Russia will be reached very quickly.

"It (the war - Ed.) has to stop, and the president (Zelenskyy - Ed.) wants it to stop. And I'm sure President Putin wants it to stop, so there's a good combination. So we want to make a fair deal for everybody," Trump said.

Asked what he meant by the term "fair" agreement, the former president said it was too early to say. He called it a "complicated puzzle" that will be solved, and people will continue their peaceful lives.

"I have my own ideas, and I'm sure the president (Zelenskyy - Ed.) has his own ideas, but it (the deal - Ed.) must be fair," he added.

Trump also did not rule out another meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future.