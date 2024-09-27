If we do not take into account Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, similar wars will take place around world, - Slovenian Prime Minister Golob

The international community should not turn a blind eye to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, otherwise similar wars will take place around the world.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob in his speech at the general debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"What we are witnessing in Ukraine is the aggression of a stronger and more powerful neighbor against a smaller and weaker one. This is certainly a blatant violation of the UN Charter. If we allow this aggression to go on, we will open the door to many similar wars around the world," he said.

The head of the Slovenian government emphasized the need to reform the UN Security Council, whose work is effectively blocked, as five permanent members abuse the veto and put national interests first.

"We urgently need a Council that is a true representation of the international community. A Council that is in line with the modern world. We must ensure a fair distribution of seats. The Council needs stronger voices from regions that have been underrepresented, such as the African continent. The reform of the Council's composition should be accompanied by the reform of the veto," Golob said.