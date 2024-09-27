18th Center for Countering Technical Intelligence received two "Ai-Petri SV" EW systems. PHOTOS

Petro Poroshenko handed over two Ai-Petri SV systems to the military from the 18th Center for Countering Technical Intelligence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

"Every day we invest in the improvement and production of means of countering enemy technical intelligence "Ai-Petri". In recent weeks, we have picked up a very steep pace - every two days we hand over new systems to the Armed Forces. The secret is that our production works almost 24/7: seven days a week in three shifts," Poroshenko said.

"The most valuable resource we have is not equipment, but our people. The main task facing me and the entire team is to protect their lives with protective equipment. We need to make sure that no Zala, Orlan or Supercam can harm them. Yesterday we delivered one system to the 148th Artillery Brigade in the Sumy region. And today we are delivering two more Ai-Petri to the guys from the 18th center," the politician noted.

See more: FPV, EW and cars: Soldiers in Sumy region receive batch of equipment. PHOTOS

In November 2023, Petro Poroshenko announced that he would invest UAH 150 million in the development of a state-of-the-art system for countering technical intelligence, later called "Ai-Petri SV." So far, the project's funding has exceeded UAH 200 million, and four dozen systems have already been transferred to the front.