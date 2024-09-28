About 15 Shaheds were destroyed above Kyiv and on approaches to city, buildings in Obolon district were damaged by debris - KCMA

On the night of Saturday, September 28, 2024, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with the use of "Shahed" type UAVs.

This was announced by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko on Telegram.

According to him, the drones were launched from the southern and northeastern directions. Barrage ammunition began to enter Kyiv in several waves.

According to KMVA, the air alert in the capital lasted for about three hours. Approximately one and a half dozen Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were destroyed by air defense forces and means on the approaches and in the territory of the capital.

Consequences of the Russian attack

"Preliminarily, the fall of debris was recorded in the capital's Obolon district. As a result, a non-residential building was damaged. There was no information about the victims. The data of the operational summary are being updated and clarified," Popko clarified and called on the citizens of Kyiv to always take responsibility for the announcement of dangers, not to neglect the rules and always use shelters.