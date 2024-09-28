Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 650,640 people (+1,470 per day), 8,860 tanks, 18,733 artillery systems, 17,438 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 650,640 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 09.28.24 are estimated to be:
- personnel - about 650,640 (+1,470) people,
- tanks - 8860 (+14) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 17438 (+42) units,
- artillery systems - 18733 (+55) units,
- MLRS - 1203 (+4) units,
- air defense equipment - 961 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 16093 (+62),
- cruise missiles - 2610 (+2),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 25411 (+0) units,
- special equipment - 3291 (+99)
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
