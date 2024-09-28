Destroyed 2 enemy missiles and 69 of 73 Shaheds - Air Force

On the night of September 28, 2024, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine using missiles and attack drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How did the enemy attack Ukraine?

As noted, from 19.00 on 27.09 to 08.00 on 28.09, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted the 77th means of air attack of the enemy:

two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea;

two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia Region;

73 attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type from the regions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel - Russian Federation, Cape Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as a result of an anti-aircraft battle, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 69 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. One drone flew in the direction of Russia, three more - lost in location on the territory of Ukraine.

As reported, about 15 Shaheds were destroyed over Kyiv and on the approaches to the city, the premises in the Obolon district were damaged by debris. Censor.NET also informed that explosions rang out in the Kyiv region at night, and air defense forces were working