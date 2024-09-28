Children were abused in rehabilitation center in Lviv region. Police did not respond to complaints - Lubinets

In one of the educational and rehabilitation centers of the Lviv region, cases of physical, psychological, and sexual violence against children are possible.

As Censor.NET informs, the Ombudsman of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, announced this on Telegram.

He noted that children and other persons applied to the police with statements, but did not receive any response.

"I received information about possible physical, psychological, and sexual violence against children by the director of an educational and rehabilitation institution in the Lviv region. As a matter of urgency, I initiated a monitoring visit, which was joined by representatives of the National Social Service of Ukraine and partners - psychologists from the Charitable Fund "Voices of Children" and "SOS Children's Towns", the message says.

According to the Ombudsman,

"I received information about possible physical, psychological, and sexual violence against children by the director of an educational and rehabilitation institution in the Lviv region. As a matter of urgency, I initiated a monitoring visit, which was joined by representatives of the National Social Service of Ukraine and partners - psychologists from the Charitable Fund "Voices of Children" and "SOS Children's Towns", the message says.

According to the ombudsman, the institution accommodates the most vulnerable categories of children: orphans, children deprived of parental care, children in difficult life circumstances, and children with special educational needs. The children's testimonies were recorded that the director of the institution performed sexual acts against the female students of the institution, publicly humiliated them, and also threatened to beat them and put them in a psychiatric hospital for "bad behavior" or violation of the daily routine.

The children complained that they were systematically told: "No one needs you", "Your parents are drunkards", "You are sick", "Nothing good will come of you". The attitude of workers led by the director towards children as "sick", disabled - "they have a diagnosis, they are inadequate" made their further development and rehabilitation impossible.

"What was shocking: for the past six months, children and other persons in their interests have appealed to the National Police, the local service for children, and the Department of Education, but they have not received any response. On the contrary, for every complaint about the conditions of detention or the behavior of the staff of the institution, they have received beatings sticks, and humiliation," Dmytro Lubinets said.

Because of this, representatives of the National Police of Ukraine and the prosecutor's office were called to the place and forced to start documenting the facts of the violation. As a result of the response, criminal proceedings were opened, in particular under part 3 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: "sexual violence against a minor".

All of the children who testified have been removed from the facility and are safe.

"From Monday, I will initiate a high-level meeting involving representatives of the Lviv Regional Government, law enforcement agencies, and relevant ministries, because the inaction of the agencies that are supposed to protect the rights of the child is a crime. And the child needs immediate unconditional protection, not the abuser.

I will ensure that the investigation impartially and quickly examines the facts revealed during the monitoring visit and is on the side of protecting the rights and best interests of the child, and the result will be the prosecution of anyone who became a child abuser or did not respond with knowledge of the violation. ", emphasized the Commissioner for Human Rights.

Читайте також на "Цензор.НЕТ": ​Україна повернула з російської окупації ще 9 дітей і 20-річного юнака. ФОТОрепортаж