Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Kursk region has created strategic problem for Putin, - chairman of NATO Military Committee Bauer

The operation of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation has created a strategic problem for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that both sides currently face the same problems at the front.

"The first is the personnel problem. Both sides are looking for new soldiers. Then you need to train those soldiers, that's the second issue that both sides are working on. But in the first two years of the war, the Russians lost a lot of people, a lot of senior officers who could have trained these soldiers. Ukraine, on the other hand, is being helped by 50 countries, and so training is partly done with the help of other countries. And thirdly, both countries are looking for new capabilities and more ammunition," Bauer explained.

"And here, Ukraine has 50 countries helping it, while Russia has increased its defence capabilities to the level of a military economy and is getting help from dubious countries like Iran and North Korea, as well as indirect help from China. So, both sides have similar problems and are working on them," Bauer added.

The head of the NATO Military Commission also predicts that "when the time is right - and this is an assessment - the Russians will try to attack, and Ukraine will consider counterattacks".

"Kursk is a good example of where a counter-offensive was launched and where Ukraine invaded. This is the first time since 1941 that a foreign state has been on Russian soil! This is a strategic problem for Russia. And it also creates operational problems for Russia because of the logistics lines that run through Kursk," Bauer stated.

At the same time, he noted that as a result of the Kursk counter-offensive, "there are a number of successes for Ukraine," although "some things are probably not happening as planned, as intended."

"Perhaps Ukraine expected the withdrawal of additional troops from Donbas to the Kursk region. And this did not happen as everyone probably thought," the head of the EC believes.

Bauer also explained that the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation should be "looked at in a multilayered way: at the strategic, operational and tactical levels".

"If you look at the strategic level, Ukraine creates a strategic dilemma for Russia. When Putin says that he is defending his homeland, he is not successful in this, because Ukraine is now in Russia. This is not good. So I think this is a smart move by Ukraine. It also led to a discussion in Russia about "what are we going to do with this", "are we going to reorient from Donbas to Kursk or not?". I think the strategic dilemma still exists because this story is bad for Putin. But so far, he is allowing it to continue without changing his priorities," he said.

At the same time, the head of the EC stated that in Donbas, the Russians are "slowly moving forward with heavy losses". "These are not huge achievements, but they are achievements. And Ukraine continues to defend itself very courageously and for the most part very effectively," he said.

"So, coming back to the question of possible development, I would say that there is little movement. But it all depends on how you solve the three problems I mentioned earlier. In Ukraine and in Russia. That's why I will continue to push for a discussion on defence production capacity in our part of the world, which needs to be seriously increased not only to continue to support Ukraine, but also to increase our own capabilities," Bauer said.

As a reminder, former Dutch Defence Minister Kees Ollongren believes that the Kremlin's "red lines" should not scare the world. And the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region will be analysed in all military academies around the world,