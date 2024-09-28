Despite enemy shelling, situation in power system is stable, - Ministry of Energy

Over the past 24 hours, there were power cuts in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Poltava, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions due to shelling and hostilities. Since the beginning of the day, overhead power lines have been damaged in the Vinnytsia, Poltava, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions due to UAV attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

"Thanks to the efforts of power engineers, the situation in the power system remains stable, but the damage caused by enemy attacks complicates its operation," the Ministry of Energy said.

An overhead line was disconnected in the Donetsk region as a result of hostilities. Over 4,000 customers in 4 settlements were cut off from electricity supply due to hostile shelling over the last day. Power companies restored electricity supply to 2.4 thousand customers in 8 settlements. As of this morning, 116 settlements - 79.6 thousand customers - remain without power.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia NPP is under threat of nuclear incident - Zelenskyy at UN General Assembly

Due to a UAV attack in the Vinnytsia region, 540 customers are without power.

As a result of hostilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 1,600 customers were without power and have been supplied with electricity.

A total of 3,700 consumers in 51 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were without power due to hostilities.

As a result of a UAV attack in the Poltava region, 99 customers in one settlement were without power. Also, 70 consumers were without power in the Rivne region.

In total, 8.4 thousand customers in 99 settlements of the Sumy region remain without power supply, of which 6.3 thousand are cut off as a result of hostilities.

As of the morning of 28 September, more than 40,000 consumers in 99 settlements of the Kharkiv region were without power as a result of the hostilities.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in five regions, energy sector was injured - Ministry of Energy

In Kherson, more than 10,000 customers are without power. Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 2,155 customers who were cut off as a result of nighttime shelling. In total, more than 25,000 customers in 45 settlements in the Kherson region remain without power.

As a result of hostilities, 1,700 consumers in 31 settlements of the Chernihiv region remain without power.