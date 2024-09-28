Occupiers attacked civilian car with drone in Kozacha Lopan. One person was killed and three others were injured
On the afternoon of Saturday, 28 September, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region. A man was killed and three women were injured in the attack.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
"Around 13:00, the occupiers attacked Kozacha Lopana in the Kharkiv region. A drone hit a private car. One civilian man was killed, his identity is being established," the statement said.
Three other women were wounded. They were hospitalised in a medical facility.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password