Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 66 combat engagements in frontline, occupiers’ main efforts are focused in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on 28 September, as of 16:00, the number of hostile attacks has increased to 66. The Russian invaders continue to focus their main efforts on the Pokrovske direction, where they conducted a third of all attacks.

Enemy shelling

The border areas of the Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. In particular, terrorists attacked the areas of Kucherivka, Bilokopytove, Studenka, and Yunakivka with guided aerial bombs, dropping 20 KABs.

A number of localities in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, including Bachevsk, Yizdetske, Baranivka, Pokrovka, Myropillia, Shalymivka, Porozok, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Vidrodzhenivske, Tymofiivka, Yanzhulivka, and Mykhailove, were hit by the terrorist army's artillery shelling today. The enemy also carried out ten air strikes, using 14 UAVs in the Kursk region.

Combat in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our units in the vicinity of Tykhe. The situation is under control. The enemy also attacked Shypuvate, Kharkiv region, with two KABs.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk sector four times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Sinkivka and Lozova. A battle continues near Tabaivka. The enemy is actively using bomber aircraft in the area, having already dropped 14 aircraft bombs today.

Combat in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, and Bilohorivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled eight attacks, and four engagements are ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Siversk direction. He carried out five air strikes on Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out five assault operations near Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Kurdiumivka. Four occupants' attacks are currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Nelipivka.

The largest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the vicinity of seven different localities. More than half of all the clashes took place near Selidove and Mykolaivka. Defence forces have repelled a total of 20 enemy attacks in the area. Others are continuing. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked our units six times, trying to advance in the areas of Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, and Katerynivka. A firefight is ongoing near Tsukurine.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders attacked Ukrainian troops' positions near Vuhledar, Vodiane, and Katerynivka ten times. Six firefights are ongoing.

Fighting in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy is using attack aircraft, attacking the areas of Kamianske and Novoandriivka.

In the Dniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops. It struck Dutchany, Havrylivka, and Sablukivka with guided aerial bombs and fired at Lviv with unguided aerial missiles.

The General Staff noted that the Defence Forces were holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them.