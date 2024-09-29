After his release, commander of 72nd SMB Vinnik thanked soldiers for their service: Do not give up and step towards victory

The commander of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians, which is currently defending Vuhledar in Donetsk region, Colonel Ivan Vinnik, after being transferred to a higher position, thanked the military for their service.

this is stated in the address of the commander on the page of the 72nd SMB on Facebook.

He noted that from his appointment to the post in the summer of 2022 to today, he had a "long and difficult journey."

"But it was not difficult, because I did not overcome it alone. I had a loyal and motivated team around me... I am honored to be part of the Black Zaporozhets, and the bond that was formed between us will remain forever. Learn. Fight. Don't give up and step confidently towards our Victory," Vinnik emphasized.

The colonel also thanked "everyone for their patience, will, and strength."

It will be recalled that the dismissal of Colonel Ivan Vinnik was reported on September 21 in the "North" operational command.

It said that Vinnik was appointed to the higher position "for the purpose of promotion and to transfer combat experience."

In her turn, "Servants of the People" People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla criticized the decision to transfer Vinnik to another position, citing the fact that it would reduce the combat effectiveness of the unit.