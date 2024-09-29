Russian commanders did terrible and wild things to subordinates at Vovchansk Aggregate Plant - DIU

During the operation of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine to clear the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, the leaders of the Russian occupiers were aware of the hopelessness of regaining control over the facility, but they still forced their soldiers to resist.

This was stated by the representative of the State Government of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Cherniak, on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press center of the DIU.

According to him, the preparation of the mission to liberate the plant took several weeks, and the successful clearing of the plant's buildings by special forces of Ukrainian military intelligence is of great importance for the further actions of the State Security and Defense Forces.

This was necessary in order to simplify the logistics as much as possible, the provision of our forces that are in this region. In the future, this will enable the Defense Forces of Ukraine to conduct counteroffensive actions and expel the enemy from Ukrainian land," said a representative of Ukrainian intelligence.

He also added that the Russians at the plant suffered serious losses because the leaders of the occupiers actually condemned their soldiers to a senseless death through violence.

"In fact, terrible, wild, strange things happened there on the part of Russian commanders to their subordinates. We are talking about deliberate murders, we are talking about terror. This is another example when a Russian soldier does not have any rights and is not considered a human being at all," Cherniak noted.

Release of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant was freed from the occupiers. Subsequently, Budanov rewarded the special forces who liberated the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant.

As the scout with the call sign Viking told, about 20 occupiers were captured at the plant in Vovchansk, several dozen were destroyed. Later, the DIU officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers captured about two dozen occupiers during the operation to liberate the aggregate plant in Vovchansk.