This week alone, Russian Federation used almost 900 aerial bombs, more than 300 Shaheds and 40 missiles against Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Russian terror can be stopped only by unity in putting pressure on Russia for the war it unleashed.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia today is aerial bombs. Ordinary residential buildings were damaged, in one of them the entrance was destroyed. There is also damage to the city's infrastructure, the railway," he responded to the Russian airstrike on the city on September 29.

A total of 13 people were injured, two were rescued from the rubble.

Zelenskyy thanked all the services that responded promptly and provided the necessary assistance to people. Debris analysis is still ongoing.

According to him, in general, in just one week, the Russian army used almost 900 air bombs, more than 300 "Shaheds" and more than 40 missiles against our country.

This Russian terror knows no pauses, and it can be stopped only by the unity of the world - unity in supporting Ukraine and unity in pressuring Russia for war," the Ukrainian president emphasized.

Russian KAB attack on Zaporizhzhia on September 29

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russian troops massively hit Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft guns: 5 injured, a high-rise building and houses were destroyed, there may be people under the rubble.

Later, the State Emergency Service was informed that rescuers were looking for a woman under the rubble of a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia. After some time, the RMA was informed that the woman was taken out from under the rubble, she was hospitalized.

Later, Fedorov reported that the number of wounded in Zaporizhzhia had increased to 6, one person was in serious condition.

As of 11:00 a.m. on September 29, the number of injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 13 people.