Saudi Arabia is ready to mediate in settlement of "Russian-Ukrainian crisis" - Foreign Ministry

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed its readiness to continue its mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine to end the war.

This was stated by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"With regard to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Kingdom reiterates its call for an end to the crisis and limiting its negative consequences for global security and stability. Last year, the Kingdom hosted a meeting of national security advisers and representatives of more than 40 countries and international organisations," he said.

The Minister stressed that "every effort should be made to end the crisis and resolve the disputes".

"The Kingdom also reaffirms its readiness to continue mediation efforts between the two sides of the crisis," the Saudi prince added.

Earlier it was reported that Saudi Arabia did not send a representative to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.