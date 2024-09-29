ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12092 visitors online
News War
3 490 36

Saudi Arabia is ready to mediate in settlement of "Russian-Ukrainian crisis" - Foreign Ministry

Глава МЗС Саудівської Аравії про завершення війни в Україні

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed its readiness to continue its mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine to end the war.

This was stated by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"With regard to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Kingdom reiterates its call for an end to the crisis and limiting its negative consequences for global security and stability. Last year, the Kingdom hosted a meeting of national security advisers and representatives of more than 40 countries and international organisations," he said.

See more: 120 Ukrainian drones attacked arsenal with missiles in Volgograd region of Russian Federation. PHOTO

The Minister stressed that "every effort should be made to end the crisis and resolve the disputes".

"The Kingdom also reaffirms its readiness to continue mediation efforts between the two sides of the crisis," the Saudi prince added.

Earlier it was reported that Saudi Arabia did not send a representative to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Author: 

negotiations (1023) Saudi Arabia (99)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 