Friedrich Merz, the leader of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, the largest opposition force in Germany, believes that Ukraine's allies acted too late and did too little.

According to Censor.NET, Merz, who was recently nominated as a candidate for chancellor in the autumn 2025 elections, said this in an interview with BILD.

According to him, as of today, after two and a half years of war, the situation is terrible.

See more: Ruscists attack Sumy railway station with FPV drones: three wounded. PHOTOS

I was of the opinion, and the Chancellor ( German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz - ed.) said it in a government statement three days after the war started, that we are actually helping Ukraine now - he did not say this - not to win this war, but not to lose it. Ukraine will never be able to defeat Russia, that was never the goal," he said.

However, as the leader of the German opposition noted, for him, Ukraine's victory means the restoration of sovereignty over its territory.

"And Russia must stop attacking this country. We have to do everything to make Russia see the continuation of the war with the use of military force as hopeless. And we are quite far from that," the politician added.