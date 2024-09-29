Zelenskyy announces most important result of his visit to United States: bipartisan support for Ukraine has been preserved

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the most important result of his visit to the United States was the preservation of bipartisan support for Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with the American TV channel Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

The journalist asked Zelenskyy what was the most important result he brought back from the United States.

"I think we have maintained bipartisan support for Ukraine," the head of state replied.

Asked whether the meeting with US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had a major impact, the President replied:

I think it's also about that, yes. Biden, Harris, Trump, the meeting with Congress, it's all about the unity of the United States."

In conclusion, Zelenskyy thanked Biden, Harris, Trump and Congress for their unity in supporting Ukraine.

