The US Helsinki Commission insists that Washington should abandon the post-Cold War status quo in its relations with Russia and call Moscow a "constant threat to global security".

This was written by The Hill with reference to the report of the Helsinki Commission, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the report argues that Washington should reconsider its thinking about Russia, as it has done with China in the past few years, and allocate resources accordingly.

The priority of the report's strategy is to ensure Ukraine's victory in the defensive war against Russia. In particular, the commission calls for large-scale military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv and enabling the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike deep into Russia using US-provided weapons.

The publication notes that the report's recommendations go beyond the policy of the Joe Biden administration and contradict the position of former President Donald Trump and his supporters in Congress, who advocate cutting spending on European security.

Republican Joe Wilson, the chairman of the Helsinki Committee, rejected the possibility that Trump would strike a deal with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"I have no doubt that Donald Trump will be convinced of the insincerity of war criminal Putin," Wilson said in an interview with The Hill, commenting on the report.

The article says that despite the growing opposition to providing military and economic support to Ukraine in the Republican Party, foreign policy leaders are largely in favour of supporting Ukraine, ensuring NATO commitments, and strengthening democracy in post-Soviet states.

One of the report's conclusions is that "the United States must prepare for a long-term confrontation, understanding that Russia has a long history of violent imperialism against its neighbours, Europe, and the world at large."

The report highlights Russia's violations of international law, including its 2014 seizure of Crimea and occupation of Donbas; its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and 2008 invasion of Georgia; its attacks on political dissidents at home and abroad; and its interference in American and other democratic elections.

"I think the basic idea is that we're abandoning 30 years of misguided policy," said one congressional representative familiar with the report.

The Helsinki report recommends not ignoring nuclear threats from Russia, but advises that the problem be addressed with "common sense".

The authors of the report want to change Washington's thinking, refusing to consider Russia as a superpower and the closest rival of the United States only because it has nuclear weapons.

The report also advocates full U.S. engagement with allies around the world, especially with countries that are "on the front lines of Russian aggression, manipulation, and coercion."

The document includes calls for increased military support, economic investment, etc.

"The United States should have a long-term strategy to support democratic governance and the rule of law in countries vulnerable to threats from Russia," the report says.