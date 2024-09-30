Dust storm hits some regions of Ukraine: serious deterioration of air quality is recorded

On Monday, 30 September, a serious deterioration in air quality was recorded in the eastern and northeastern regions of Ukraine due to dust and smog blown in from Russia.

This is reported by the Sumy Regional Centre for Hydrometeorology, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the worst air quality in a number of Ukrainian regions is caused by the atmospheric vortex of dust and smog from Russia.

"If the dust came from the Caspian Sea, then the smog is directly theirs (from Russia - ed.). There are large-scale forest fires there now. All this mixture of dust and smog was brought in by the southeast wind," the hydrometeorological centre explained.

The highest concentration of particles in the air is currently recorded in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions. Residents were urged to limit their time outside and close windows.

