The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces.

As noted, near the village of Krasne, Russian occupants from the 3rd motorized rifle battalion of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps mined roads using anti-tank mines.

In the vicinity of Ohirtseve, the enemy intensified aerial reconnaissance using UAVs to detect units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In Vovchansk, the enemy sporadically moved personnel to provide logistical support and replenish current losses; in order to increase the survivability of artillery units, it replaced the firing positions of artillery units in the vicinity of Shebekino (RF).

Losses of the enemy

According to OTG "Kharkiv", 3 combat engagements took place over the last day. The Russian occupiers launched 4 air strikes using 6 KABs and 47 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 321 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy's losses amounted to 87 people over the past day, including 21 irreversible casualties, 65 sanitary casualties, and 1 occupant surrendered.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy also lost 69 weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged.

In particular, the following were destroyed:

64 shelters for personnel;

1 UAV launch site;

1 place of ammunition storage.

