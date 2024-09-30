Persons liable for military service who have not updated their registration data are wanted by police - Ivano-Frankivsk Regional TCR

Persons liable for military service who have not updated their personal data are violators of military registration and are wanted by the police.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with "Zakhidnyi Kurier" by the acting deputy head of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional territorial center for recruitment and social support, head of the mobilization and defense sector, Lieutenant Colonel Andrii Moroz.

According to him, after the adoption of the law on mobilization, Ivano-Frankivsk region meets the minimum indicators set for the region.

"I won't say that it is easy for us. There are difficulties, so we are not overfulfilling the plan... The most useful innovation is, of course, the update of military registration data. Now we have up-to-date data on persons liable for military service, their place of registration, and phone number. After all, many people were registered at one address but lived at another. Thus, we could not serve these persons with summonses because we did not know their whereabouts. Changes in the legislation gave us the opportunity to collect up-to-date data on persons liable for military service and enter it into the 'Oberig' system. Now we understand where a person lives, how to contact him, and where he works," he said.

"However, there is still a category of people who have not updated their military registration data. They have automatically become violators of military registration and will be brought to administrative responsibility... There is an equally large number of people who have not updated their data. These citizens are wanted by the police. Our employees identify them every day during alert activities and hand them over to the National Police," Moroz added.

Read more: Recruitment service in "Reserve+" will be launched in October this year - Ministry of Defense

In addition, according to Moroz, those who do not have military registration documents are also violators of military registration.

"There is also a category of citizens who are entitled to a deferment from service, but for some reason have not updated their data. Those who have military registration documents of an unspecified form are also violators. There are many such people. All of them are wanted and are detected by our employees on a daily basis. We hand them over to the police and bring them to administrative responsibility," he summarized.

Earlier, the TCR explained that the right to deferral does not automatically mean that you will be granted a deferral.