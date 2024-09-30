Russians attacked Kherson region in the morning, six people were wounded. Power outages in Kherson

In the morning of 30 September, six people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling and explosives dropped from drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The regional military administration informs about three people injured in the attack on Velyka Oleksandrivka by Russian troops.

"Two men, aged 45 and 62, and a 37-year-old woman have explosive injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to the torso and head," the post reads.

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, at about 9 a.m., the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone in the suburbs of Kherson. Two women, born in 1952 and 1971, were injured. Doctors diagnosed them with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are currently undergoing further examination.

Also, a 71-year-old man was taken to a Kherson hospital who was injured as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in Dniprovskyi district. The man sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds.

In addition, as a result of hostile shelling in the central district of Kherson, emergency repair work is underway, which has left some consumers without electricity. Part of the coastal area of Dniprovskyi district has been without electricity since yesterday. The difficult security situation, caused primarily by the extremely high activity of Russian drones, does not allow us to start repairing the damage as soon as possible.

As a reminder, 17 settlements in the Kherson region came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day. The enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility. 1 person was killed and 12 others were wounded.