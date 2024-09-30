Air quality in Kyiv has temporarily deteriorated: It is recommended to limit prolonged stay outside

As of September 30, an increased concentration of suspended particulate matter (dust) is recorded in Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the Kyiv City State Administration, the probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystems of the Kyiv region.

Also, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, wind flows from the Caspian lowland are entering Ukraine, where a dust storm and high air pollution are ongoing.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration press center, at the same time, the air quality in Kyiv region may deteriorate due to the movement of carbon monoxide with the smoke that will spread from outside Ukraine from the northeast.

Recommendations for improving the situation:

close the windows;

minimize the time spent outside;

drink plenty of water;

if you have an air purifier, turn it on to the maximum.

On the morning of September 20, the air pollution level in Kyiv was five times higher than normal.