Ukraine has short-term plan to survive this winter, - DTEK CEO Timchenko

Ukraine has developed a short-term plan to help the country's energy system overcome the upcoming winter.

DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said this in a commentary to the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Ukraine has a short-term plan to survive this winter but to guarantee our energy security in the coming winters, we must decentralize Ukraine's energy system," Timchenko said.

According to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the former head of Ukrenergo, the main concern this winter is damage to the main power plants, not to substations, which are mostly protected by coverage and can be quickly repaired.

Read more: Denmark allocates more than EUR 16 million to Ukraine to support energy system

He also added that shortages and blackouts will be inevitable. The question is how serious they will be, which will depend on the protection of power plants.

"Air defense is absolutely critical, and decentralization should take place in parallel," - Kudrytskyi noted.