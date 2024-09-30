Orban initiated "peace summit" between Ukraine and Russia on sidelines of UN General Assembly - media

Last week, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held intensive talks with China and Brazil to initiate a "peace summit" between Ukraine and Russia.

This is reported by Die Weltwoche, Censor.NET informs.

The publication writes that Orban has set himself the goal of organising a "peace summit" between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with the mediation of international partners.

Last week, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Hungarian prime minister held discussions with China and Brazil on this issue.

It is noted that Orban's plans are allegedly supported by 15 countries of the Friends of Peace platform.

Weltwoche writes that the venue for the alleged "peace summit" is currently being discussed. In addition to Hungary, China and Brazil, France and Switzerland could also potentially take part in it.

As a reminder, China, Brazil and some countries of the Global South are planning to create a "Friends of Peace" platform to help resolve the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, Hungary announced its intention to join the Friends of Peace initiative, which is being established by China and Brazil with a call to start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

We would also like to remind you that Orban has previously stated that his self-proclaimed "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine has not yet ended.

See more: China and Brazil to set up "Friends of Peace" platform to resolve "Ukrainian crisis" - Wang Yi

Viktor Orban's visits to Moscow and Beijing

On 5 July, Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he stressed that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart".

In turn, a number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

On 8 July, as part of his "peacekeeping mission", Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing.