Russia’s aggression shows that UN Security Council needs to be reformed, - New Zealand Foreign Minister Peters

The UN Security Council should be reformed, as Russia is abusing the powers of a permanent member of the Security Council.

This was stated by New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters during a speech at the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"When Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, illegally invaded its neighbour, it not only violated the fourth paragraph of the second article of the UN Charter but also acted in complete disregard for the Charter. Russia then vetoed a draft Security Council resolution condemning its actions and calling for the immediate withdrawal of all forces from Ukraine. "Russia not only lacks the sincerity and moral resolve necessary to support the work of the UN, but its violations should serve as a reminder of the long overdue reform of the Security Council," Peters said.

The minister noted that rivalry between permanent members of the UN Security Council and the misuse of the veto "has a serious impact on all states and the organisation of foreign relations".

"While some members of the Security Council use their veto power with restraint, others consistently and regularly abuse this power," the New Zealand Foreign Minister added.

Peters said that the world of 2024 is very different from the world of 1945, so "collective institutions need to evolve to reflect modern realities".

"We need a UN Security Council that looks more like the modern world, and we also need veto reform," he concluded.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said that the UN Security Council is outdated, its authority is undermined and its working methods need to be reformed.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, stated the need to reform the UN Security Council and proposed to abandon the veto, which, according to him, blocks its effective work.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for reforming the UN Security Council and renewing its membership.