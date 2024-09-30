Russians did not redeploy troops to Kursk region from Zaporizhzhia direction - Defense Forces

Russia did not move its troops from the Zaporizhzhia direction to the Kursk region.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET cites.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy withdrew only a few combined units of specialists from the Zaporizhzhia direction and moved them to the Kursk region.

"They did not move (troops - ed.) from Zaporizhzhia, the southern direction to Kursk. Indeed, the Russians have redeployed several combined units of specialists. However, they are constantly supplying forces, both replenishment and ammunition. Their logistics are well established, they are coming from the temporarily occupied Crimea and this logistics is carried out along the newly constructed railway line that runs near Mariupol," said the spokesman.

He noted that the logistics routes of the Russians are under the fire control of the AFU. However, the occupants continue to redeploy units and supply ammunition and fuel and lubricants.

The military also said that the occupiers are preparing for assaults in the area of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy is conducting assaults in small groups of 5-10 people.

"They are trying to advance as quickly as possible, using motorcycles, buggies, trying to cover the distance between trenches as quickly as possible, to dig into our trenches and gain a foothold in them. This is how they gain ground. They have used this tactic in many areas. They see that it is effective, so they will try to use it in the Zaporizhzhia direction as well," said the spokesman.

The military added that in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducts several assault operations every day, constant shelling of the frontline areas is recorded.

