Air Force pilot, Major Andrii Pilshchykov (Dzhus) is awarded title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine (posthumously) to fighter pilot of the 40th Brigade of the Air Force of Ukraine, Major Andrii Pilshchikov (Dzhus).

According to Censor.NET, the relevant decree was published on the website of the Presidential Office.

"For personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree:

To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star" to Andrii Borysovych PILSHCHYKOV, Major (posthumously)," the document reads.

As a reminder, earlier it was reported that President Zelenskyy was asked to award the title of Hero of Ukraine to Andrii Pilshchykov, a fighter pilot of the 40th Brigade of the Air Force of Ukraine, Major (posthumously).

The famous pilot Dzhus died in a plane crash in the Zhytomyr region on August 25, 2023.

The tragedy also killed two other pilots of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the "Center" Air Command of the Air Force of Ukraine - Viacheslav Minka and Serhii Prokazin.

On August 29, Dzhus was buried in Kyiv.

