Occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure of Sumy region with KABs: woman was killed and two people were wounded

On Tuesday, October 1, Russian troops attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community in Sumy region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that on October 1, at about 09:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped four guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of Shostka district.

As a result of the enemy attack, a 45-year-old woman was killed in her own home, her 47-year-old husband and another civilian were injured.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

