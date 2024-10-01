Enemy prepares for assaults in Zaporizhzhia sector - Southern Defense Forces

In Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian military is trying to seize new positions to improve its tactical position.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, to Radio Liberty's "Novyny Pryazovia" project.

"Counter-battery fighting is taking place there today. In some areas - near Pryiutne and Robotyne - the enemy is assembling so-called assault groups, gathering personnel for assault operations. That is, small groups of infantry that will storm our positions. There are certain signs that he is taking such steps - concentrating personnel and moving them to the frontline, training these assault groups, accumulating ammunition," he said.

According to the spokesman, the number of personnel in the south has not changed at all.

"The enemy moved only certain units and specialists to Kursk. The number of personnel is gradually increasing by 3-2 thousand per week, taking into account replenishment. But this is a replenishment of the losses that the enemy is suffering in this area. This is not a build-up of forces and means," Voloshyn emphasized.

In order to conduct a large-scale offensive against Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops need to gather a significant amount of forces and equipment in the region, which is not yet the case, he added.

"No such groups have been detected so far. Therefore, we can only say that the enemy is preparing for assault operations. In addition, the Russian military received fast light vehicles such as buggies from the reserve vehicle storage base, which will also be used for assaults in some areas," the spokesman said.

