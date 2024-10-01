Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to 19 defenders, 10 of them posthumously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to 19 servicemen, 10 of them posthumously.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's website.

The awards were given for personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

The title of Hero of Ukraine was awarded to:

Bahniuk Serhii Kalenykovych - a soldier (posthumously)

Badika Denys Mykhailovych - senior lieutenant (posthumously)

Bombela Vladyslav Oleksandrovych - junior sergeant (posthumously)

Demchyk Andrii Volodymyrovych - soldier (posthumously)

Zamotskyi Ihor Vadymovych - junior sergeant (posthumously)

Pilshchykov Andrii Borysovych - major (posthumously)

Svishch Oleksandr Oleksandrovych - soldier (posthumously)

Stankus Artur Albertasovych - a soldier (posthumously)

Tymus Yurii Volodymyrovych - Lieutenant Colonel (posthumously)

Kharchenko Vitalii Olehovych - senior soldier (posthumously)

The Hero of Ukraine was also awarded to:

Lieutenant Tsymbal Bohdan Oleksandrovych;

Junior Sergeant Orel Tymofii Romanovych;

Colonel Voloshyn Dmytro Serhiiovych;

Sergeant Krokovets Oleksandr Volodymyrovych;

Lieutenant Colonel Manko Valentyn Mykolaiovych;

Soldier Serhienko Andrii Serhiiovych;

Soldier Fedorovskyi Oleksandr Mykolaiovych;

Junior Lieutenant Shemeta Dmytro Serhiiovych;

Captain Shyriiaev Oleh Viktorovych.

