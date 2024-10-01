He mocked captured soldiers who were at Azovstal: "DPR police lieutenant colonel" is served notice of suspicion

A former Ukrainian law enforcement officer voluntarily cooperated with the enemy and took an active part in the so-called "special military operation to liberate the territory of Donbas".

This was reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the traitor joined the Donetsk People's Republic terrorist organisation in 2016.

In February 2022, he took an active part in the so-called 'special military operation to liberate the territory of Donbas'.

The police officer illegally detained and interrogated captured servicemen and law enforcement officers of the Ukrainian defence forces who were at the Azovstal plant, using physical and psychological pressure.

He also intimidated residents of the Donetsk region.

For this criminal activity, he was awarded the medal 'For the Liberation of Mariupol' and promoted to the rank of 'Lieutenant Colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR'.

After the illegal annexation of the Donetsk region to the Russian Federation, he agreed to the offer of the aggressor state and voluntarily took up the position of senior investigator.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 36-year-old resident of Donetsk was served a notice of suspicion in absentia on the facts of participation in a terrorist organisation, high treason and voluntary holding of a position in an illegal law enforcement agency by a citizen of Ukraine (Part 1 Art. 258-3, Part 1, Part 2 Art. 111, Part 7 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).