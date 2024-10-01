Financial Times article contains false information about Minister Sybiha - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies the information of the Financial Times newspaper that the head of the department, Andrii Sybiha, is discussing with Western partners the territorial compromises that Ukraine is ready to make to end the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to MFA spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi.

"I attended every meeting of Foreign Minister Sybiha in New York, and there were no proposals, discussions or even hints of any territorial compromises at any of them," Tikhyi said.

He added that the minister's position is that there can be no compromise on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the Peace Formula is the only realistic way to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Read more: Foreign Ministry condemns Lukashenko’s meeting with terrorist leader Pushilin: Actions of Belarusian leadership will have negative consequences for Ukrainian-Belarusian relations

"The information from the Financial Times source about the minister discussing compromises is simply false, and we wonder who is interested in spreading such false narratives," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

As a reminder, the Financial Times, citing unnamed European diplomats, reported that Sybiha "proved to be more pragmatic" than his predecessor, Dmytro Kuleba, in discussing compromises with Russia to end the war.