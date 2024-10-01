Zelenskyy listens to Budanov’s report on Russian military plans for rest of year

Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.

The President wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Report of the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov. Everything that military intelligence sees about the intentions of Russian troops by the end of this year and our response to them," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the head of state heard reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych on the situation at the front.

