11 out of 32 "Shaheds" were destroyed, 10 were lost locally - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 2, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 32 "Shahed"-type strike UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, as a result of the anti-aircraft battle by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 11 attack UAVs in Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy regions.

Four enemy drones left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia.

As a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, 10 attack UAVs were lost in the northern and central regions, the information is being clarified, the Air Force press center added.

