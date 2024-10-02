China, together with Russia, will contribute to maintaining peace and stability in world - Xi Jinping

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that Beijing is ready to expand comprehensive cooperation with Russia and contribute to maintaining global stability together with it.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Russia relations and am ready to work with President Putin to ... constantly expand the comprehensive cooperation between China and Russia ... and continue to contribute to maintaining peace and stability on the planet," Xi said in a congratulatory message to Putin on the occasion The 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He noted that China and Russia are world powers and major developing countries whose political mutual trust continues to strengthen and whose practical cooperation has achieved excellent results.

As noted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Putin called the current Russian-Chinese relations at a record high level in history.

According to the dictator of the Russian Federation, Russia and China actively cooperate in various fields, effectively interact in international and regional affairs, and he believes that "the Russian-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to strengthen and contribute to security and stability in Eurasia and the world."

