Day in Kherson region: 6 people were killed and 11 wounded due to shelling by Russian army

Last night, on October 1, the Russian army attacked 14 settlements in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, 6 people died, 11 more were injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, Antonivka, Stanislav, Veletenske, Shyroka Balka, Tokarivka, Sadov, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Dariivka, Tomyna Balka, Pervomaiske, Beryslav, Sablukivka and Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

Russian troops targeted an educational institution, a pharmacy, a church, residential quarters of populated areas of the region, in particular, a high-rise building and 20 private houses.

The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a farm building, and a private car.

Also remind, that on the morning of October 1, 2024, Russian troops struck the central part of Kherson.

The occupiers attacked the market in the center of Kherson. Trading points where people from Kherson bought or sold products in the morning came under attack.

Read more: Explosive detonates near bus stop in Antonivka: 2 people are wounded, woman is in serious condition