Since 8 months, Ukraine has doubled the production of weapons - Shmyhal

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Second International Forum of Defense Industries (DFNC2), Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"In 2023, the production of weapons in Ukraine increased threefold. In the first eight months of this year, we increased production twice as much as the previous year. Today we are producing such several weapons that in 2022 would seem impossible," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that 65% more funds have been earmarked for the production of weapons and military equipment in the draft state budget for 2025, which is an increase of almost UAH 300 billion.

This means that next year there will be even more Ukrainian drones, missiles, ammunition, equipment, artillery, and everything else we need for defense," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal also stated that which became possible, in particular, thanks to the involvement and support of private companies.

"We have created a market for drones, and next year this number and capacity will be even greater... We are also creating an ammunition market," the head of government added.

Among other things, the prime minister said that the government is forming a mechanism for long-term contracts for arms manufacturers; builds a new military procurement architecture; expands locations for the production of weapons, in particular, work on the creation of underground sites continues.

Shmyhal stated that among the priorities for production are: various types of drones, including ground robotic systems; a full-fledged missile program, including ballistic weapons; expanding the production of shells of all types; artillery systems and various types of armored vehicles.

In addition, according to him, the authorities are investing in the development of means of radio-electronic warfare.

Shmyhal previously stated that half of the ammunition in the war zone is Ukrainian.

It will be recalled that earlier the Ministry of Defense announced that the ratio of the use of artillery ammunition of Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the battlefield decreased compared to the winter of 2024 to 1:3.

