In 2025, Ukraine will increase its own production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles - Umierov

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov during a speech at the International Forum of Defense Industries (DFNC2) in Kyiv, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the IOM.

"We have already invested 4 billion dollars in the development of Ukrainian industry, and next year we plan to increase the funding. Our priority is the development of domestic drones and long-range weapons, including ballistic missiles," Umerov emphasized.

The Minister noted that the Ministry of Defense is actively working to attract foreign partners to the creation of joint ventures for the development of the defense industry.

According to him, important elements of cooperation are the conclusion of multi-year contracts for the production, supply, and maintenance of weapons, which will allow meeting the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the long term.

It will be recalled that the day before President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the new Ukrainian ballistic missile had successfully passed flight tests.