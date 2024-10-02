Russian and Chinese ships were spotted near northern coast of United States

The United States Coast Guard reported that it had spotted two Russian ships and two Chinese ships sailing in the Bering Sea.

This is reported on the website of the US Coast Guard, Censor.NET informs.

During a routine patrol of the maritime border between the United States and the Russian Federation in the Bering Sea, the crew of an HC-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Force Base Kodiak observed two Russian Border Patrol vessels and two Chinese Coast Guard vessels approximately 440 miles southwest of the island Saint Lawrence.

Four vessels of the Russian Border Guard and the Chinese Coast Guard conducted joint patrols in the Bering Sea, the US Coast Guard noted.

The ships were spotted on patrol on Saturday, September 28.

They were transiting in a northeasterly direction, staying about five miles in the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation. It was the northernmost location where the US Coast Guard observed Chinese Coast Guard vessels.

"This recent activity demonstrates increased interest in the Arctic by our strategic competitors," said Commanding Officer Megan Dean of the 17th Coast Guard District.