Russians are preparing for assaults in Zaporizhzia direction in order to occupy Donetsk region - Defense Forces

The Russian invaders are preparing for assaults in the Zaporizhzhia direction in order to fully enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk region.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"Today, there is an attempt by the enemy to concentrate forces and means for conducting assault actions. I emphasize, not an offensive, not offensive actions, but assault actions in certain directions. In particular, this is near Priyutny and near Robotyne.

Near Pryutny, the purpose of these actions is to carry out an assault and advance in the direction of Velika Novosilka, to take control of the Donetsk region itself and those territories that remained there, and to cut the logistical routes of the Ukrainian units defending both Vuhledar and then Kurakhove ", he said.

The Russian Federation is forming the same units near Robotyne, Voloshyn added.

"In order to also carry out assault actions regarding the seizure of our positions, which are currently on the so-called Robotyne ridge. And to move on to Orihiv," the spokesman said.

It will be recalled that earlier it was reported that the Russian invaders were preparing for assaults in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Also, according to Deep State, the Russians occupied Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

