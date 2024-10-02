In September 2024, more than 38,000 Russian occupiers were eliminated. INFOGRAPHICS

In September, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 38,130 Russian soldiers and destroyed more than 6,000 units of military equipment and weapons of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that in September 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 38,130 personnel.

6,283 units of weapons and military equipment of the occupiers were also destroyed.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a significant amount of weapons and military equipment of the Russian troops:

291 tanks

787 combat armored vehicles

1219 artillery systems

28 MLRS

23 air defense installations

1740 units of auto equipment

323 units of special equipment.

In the sky over Ukraine in September, air defenses shot down 1,815 operational-tactical drones and 56 enemy missiles released by the Russians.

