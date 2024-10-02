"Ukrainian Armor" and Czechoslovak Group sign agreement on production of 155 mm shells

"Ukrainian Armor" and the Czech holding Czechoslovak Group (CSG) have signed a package of documents on cooperation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Militarnyi".

One agreement concerns the supply of components, the other - the licensing of ammunition production (transfer of technology and documentation for the production of artillery shots).

"We plan to produce and supply about 100,000 rounds of ammunition next year, and more than 300,000 in 2026. The process of preparing the equipment has already begun," said Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of "Ukrainian Armor".

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers transfers budget problems to weapons manufacturers - General Director of "Ukrainian Armor" Belbas

Thus, some ammunition will be produced in Ukraine and some in the Czech Republic. This, in turn, will allow the companies to increase the production of ammunition and reduce the cost of a finished round.

"We are talking about the production of standard 155 mm HE M107 high-explosive fragmentation munitions, as well as 155 mm HE ER-BВ VMK/MKM (43 km range with Base Bleed) and 155 mm HE ER-BT VMK/MKM (37 km range with Boat Tail). In addition, it is planned to produce other artillery rounds, as well as tank rounds of NATO caliber," the publication writes.

Read more: Situation with financing defense sector will have negative consequences for industry and for Ukraine’s defense capability - Belbas

In addition, Czechoslovak Group plans to produce other defense products in Ukraine, such as spare parts for armored vehicles, armored steel products, etc.

The Czechoslovak Group (CSG) combines the production capacities of many European plants and is one of the largest producers of artillery rounds in the European Union (MSM, ZVS, VOP plants in Slovakia, FM Granada in Spain, Serbia, etc.)

See more: "Ukrainian Armour" presented new "Varta 2" armoured vehicle at defence industry exhibition in Poland. PHOTO