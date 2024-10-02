Occupiers are building up defensive structures around Crimean bridge. SATELLITE PHOTOS

New satellite images show the build-up of defense structures around the Kerch bridge connecting Russia with the occupied Crimean peninsula.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

In the pictures near the bridge, 2 "Pantsir" anti-aircraft systems are visible, the towers for which were built from August 18 to 23.

Russia also wants to protect the bridge with barges, which it began deploying on the southern side of the bridge back in May to protect the structure and shipping channel from future Ukrainian attacks.

Previously installed barges were damaged by storms. By June, the Russians strengthened the defense with additional barges and boom barriers, which are located parallel to the bridge.

But new images taken on September 29 show a significant increase in the number of barges protecting the bridge.

This shows that the Russian Federation expects a threat not only from the sea but also tries to protect the bridge from air attacks.

