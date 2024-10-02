Sikorski to have his first conversation with Rutte: They will discuss assistance to Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski will have his first conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There will be two main topics of conversation: first of all, Ukraine, assistance for Ukraine, coordination of support for Kyiv. The second issue will concern the Middle East, the current escalation of the situation, and the direction of its development," he said.

The conversation between Sikorski and Rutte will take place on Wednesday evening.

As reported earlier, Mark Rutte officially becomes the new Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance on 1 October.

Rutte said that Ukraine would be at the top of his list of priorities.

The NATO Secretary General noted that the situation at the front is difficult, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces can push back Russian troops.

Rutte stressed that Ukraine should become a NATO member and receive all the assistance promised by its partners.