Four more Ukrainian children returned from Russian occupation
Four children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the occupation.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"These are two boys and two girls, aged 3 to 17 years. Among them is one child deprived of parental care. The boy has already met with his grandfather and will be under his care," the statement said.
According to Prokudin, all of them are currently safe and receiving the necessary assistance from the relevant services.
